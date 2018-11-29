Los Angeles, Nov 29 (PTI) Actor Michelle Yeoh will reunite with her "Crazy Rich Asians" co-star Henry Golding on the new romantic-comedy, "Last Christmas"."Game of Thrones" actor Emilia Clark is playing the lead opposite Golding in the comedy which will be directed by Paul Feig. According to Variety, the screenplay will be written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings.Golding had, earlier, suggested in a tweet that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year."Finally, I can start getting excited and share the news @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year, he had said. The story follows Kate (Clarke), whos notorious for making bad decisions, including opting to work as an elf at a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to break through Kates barriers.Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone. The film has a release date of November 15 next year. PTI RB BKBK