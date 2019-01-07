Michigan family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

Lexington (US), Jan 7 (AP) Authorities in Kentucky say five family members from Michigan headed home from vacation were among six people killed in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 75.Lexington police said in a statement that a southbound pickup truck being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family's sport utility vehicle at 2.30 am Sunday. The statement says the SUV caught fire. All five occupants died, along with the pickup's driver.The Fayette County coroner's office says the family from Northville, Michigan, was returning from a vacation in Florida.A coroner's statement identified them as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.The pickup's driver was identified as 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown. The crash remains under investigation. (AP) RAXRAX