Microland Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, India, January 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Expands Global Executive Team in India & USA Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, today announced the appointment of Mahesh Nagaraj as Chief Strategy Officer and Srikara CR as Senior Vice President of Global Professional Services and Presales to accelerate its growth as a digital transformation partner for global enterprises. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )Mahesh will be based in Bangalore and will play a pivotal role in formulating and driving Microland's strategic vision of being a preferred digital transformation partner to global enterprises. Srikara who is based in Dallas, USA, will play an important role to provide leadership to Microland's Global Professional Services Organization and front end the architecting of Microland's next generation solutions and services that enable acceleration of enterprises' digital transformation journeys.Mahesh is a seasoned IT executive with 26 years of industry experience and has held several leadership positions in leading technology services companies, while Srikara is a technologist IT executive with 28 years of industry experience, primarily in the Global Infrastructure Services domain across industry verticals."Mahesh and Srikara will be outstanding additions to Microland's executive leadership team. Mahesh brings with him an unmatched depth of experience in technology services, across industry verticals, combined with a clear understanding of the platforms business. His strategic and operational skills will be a tremendous asset to Microland as we continue to accelerate our clients' digital journeys. In this new world, an increasing number of engagements are driven by POCs and projects which finally fructify into digital operations. And as we engage with our clients in this journey, consultative selling with domain expertise has taken a higher prominence. Srikara's track record of creating innovative solutions, managing global consulting assignments, streamlining operations and building high-performance teams across industry verticals is of immense significance to Microland," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland LimitedCommenting on his appointment, Mahesh said, "It is exciting to join Microland which has continuously stayed ahead of the changing technology landscape over the last 29 years. Microland's vision to accelerate clients' digital journeys by leveraging industry recognized Automation and AI platforms gives it a unique distinctive edge in the market. I am thrilled to be a part of this innovative, agile and lean workplace in its current avatar of being a digital accelerator for global enterprises."Commenting on his appointment, Srikara mentioned, "I'm extremely excited to join Microland, which continues to grow faster than its industry peers driven through its industry leading services, and employee and client centric philosophy. With an extremely talented global executive team and industry leading and recognized HR practices, I look forward to leading the Global Professional Services Organization to help accelerate Microland's continued growth trajectory and being the preferred infrastructure digital transformation partner for global enterprises."About MicrolandMicroland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,100 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes. For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com.