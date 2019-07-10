Microland Inaugurates State-of-the-art Digital Centre of Excellence in Seattle, USA

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Strengthens North American presence and commitment to accelerate clients' digital transformation journey SEATTLE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland inaugurated its Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Seattle, Washington to serve clients and strengthen partnerships in North America. The CoE reinforces Microland's vision to provide NextGen technology services to clients across the region. The center was inaugurated by Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland. "The Seattle facility is a significant step towards catering to the expanding demand from our clients for NextGen Digital services like Cloud, Software-defined WAN, Industrial IoT, etc. We see incredible opportunity to collaborate, share new ideas and bring to fruition the deployment of NextGen technologies. Microland continues to deliver extraordinary services that are predictable, reliable and stable by staying close to the clients' heart of operations," said Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland. "As a technology hub, Seattle is home to several marquee clients and partners, and we see this facility as a seamless onshore extension of our operations globally. The city provides numerous opportunities across industries, access to high potential talent and world class infrastructure that meet our goals to serve the ever-growing demands of our clients," added Sivakumar Thiyagarajan, SVP, Microland. About Microland Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes and superior customer experience. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,300 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland partners with global enterprises to help them become more agile and innovative by integrating emerging technologies and applying automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to business processes. For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901193/Microland_Logo.jpg PWRPWR