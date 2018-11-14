Microland Selects Versa Networks to Power Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SAN JOSE, California, November 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, today announced its partnership with Versa Networks, innovator of the Versa Secure Cloud IP software platform, to provide a comprehensive solution that both simplifies and secures the WAN/branch office network for achieving greater enterprise agility. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )The partnership with Versa unveils Microland's strong, proven network-managed services capabilities and Versa's product and technology expertise to create a best-in-class user experience. The alliance accords Microland's status of being a preferred channel and managed services partner for Secure SD-WAN and security solutions with a clear focus on retail, manufacturing, healthcare and carpeted enterprises."We are excited to partner with Versa as we launch our cutting-edge smartBranch SD-WAN solution. This partnership, while complementing our existing network offerings, allows us to integrate analytics and security components that enable enterprises to transform to a secure and application-intelligent, multi-cloud infrastructure," said Robert Wysocki, CTO, Microland.The Microland smartBranch SD-WAN solution powered by Versa is a next-generation SDN/NFV-based branch infrastructure management solution that caters to the complete branch network and security needs via a simplified as-a-service model using automation. The Versa SD-WAN solution integrates seamlessly with the Microland method of solving customer needs, while jointly the solution enables CIOs to effectively transition to the digital age by unlocking the potential of existing investments using automation and analytics, as well as scaling the power of IT to drive tangible business efficiencies."Versa is the leading visionary unifying security and SD-WAN designed to automate and consolidate enterprise branch and WAN functions," said Atchison Frazer, Worldwide Head of Marketing, Versa Networks. "Together with Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN solution, we will simplify, scale and secure our customers' enterprise networks to enable their digital transformation and transition to multi-cloud infrastructures."For more information on Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN solution, visit: https://www.microland.com/digital/services/digital-networks/smartbranch-sd-wan-and-security-services.For more information on Versa Networks and its solutions, visit: www.versa-networks.com.About MicrolandMicroland accelerates the Digital Transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.About Versa NetworksVersa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off of legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization and TCO advantages. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures.Source: Microland PWRPWR