Microsoft Kaizala onboards over 1,000 organisations in India

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Tech giant Microsoft Thursday said more than 1,000 organisations in India across sectors, like government, banking and financial services, are now using its productivity app 'Kaizala'.In July last year, the US-based company had launched Kaizala, a productivity app, designed for the Indian market to enable large group communications and work management.Since then, the product has been made commercially available across 28 markets in Asia, Middle East, Africa and South America.Besides, Microsoft will expand the reach of Kaizala to Office 365 commercial plans worldwide.Microsoft Kaizala is a chat-based communication and data management tool, Microsoft Corporate vice president Rajiv Kumar said."It is an enterprise ready, compliant and secure chat app. It offers organisations easy and simple way to share data for insightful decision making and gives employees an easy-to-use solution for efficient collaboration and improved productivity," he added.Kumar highlighted that Microsoft Kaizala provides controlled user access and data security in accordance with an organisation's policies and is compliant with data protection legislations such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)."Microsoft Kaizala, with cloud scale & enterprise security, is enabling organisations to achieve more by empowering employees, engaging customers and enhancing workplace productivity. We are delighted with the rapid adoption in just over a year," Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari told reporters here.He added that organisations using Kaizala range from BFSI to manufacturing to retail.Some of the clients include YES Bank, UPL, Alembic, Shopper's Stop and Eureka Forbes.Kaizala is now available in 18 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and Telugu. PTI SR SHWBAL