MicroStrategy 2019, the World's Most Advanced Analytics & Mobility Platform, Powers Decisions for Every Moment of the Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --HyperIntelligenceTM Offering Delivers Groundbreaking Zero-Click Analytics Experience MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that MicroStrategy 201 9, the industry's first and only enterprise platform for HyperIntelligence, transformational mobility, and federated analytics is now generally available. Founder, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO Michael J. Saylor and other members of MicroStrategy's management team will ring the Nasdaq opening bell today to celebrate the launch of MicroStrategy 2019."We're proud to unveil MicroStrategy 2019, the first enterprise analytics and mobility platform that provides intelligence that organizations need for every moment of the day," said Mr. Saylor. "Intelligence is about time, and when seconds matter, there's simply no room for information that is one click away - let alone the time to find the right sets of data through self-service analytics. With HyperIntelligence, information becomes self-evident. Information about customers, products, and employees naturally surfaces - with zero clicks - at a glance on a screen, by voice or even through the lens of a camera."HyperIntelligence Inspires Moments with Frictionless, Contextual Insights MicroStrategy 2019 introduces HyperIntelligence, a new class of enterprise intelligence that transforms the way users access the information needed to make countless decisions every moment throughout the day. With MicroStrategy 2019, organizations can inject information directly into a user's web-based workflows using a HyperCardTM feature, new with MicroStrategy 2019, which elegantly presents powerful information and KPIs about customers, products, people, and more. Business users can simply hover over highlighted keywords to surface content-rich HyperCards on websites and in web applications like email, Salesforce, or Office 365."As a new HyperIntelligence customer, we are incredibly excited about the role it will play in driving the adoption of intelligence across all our employees," said Jason Pelkey, CIO, Gilbane Building Company. "Whether it's the c-suite or our foremen on site, our employees make dozens of decisions during key moments every day. The zero-click paradigm radically changes the types of applications we will build and the way they will access information - accelerating decision-making at each moment."MicroStrategy 2019 enables organizations to seamlessly combine and surface information from over 200 enterprise data sources. For example, organizations can deploy a 'customer' HyperCard to their sales representatives. This card can present information drawn from Salesforce.com, Marketo, or other enterprise data assets. Whenever salespeople see any of their customer names in their email, spreadsheets, CRM, LinkedIn, Google search, or other websites, MicroStrategy instantly highlights the customer name. The sales representative can simply hover over the highlighted word to bring up a card to surface important KPIs, relevant information and next best action."In business, the goal is to have intelligence delivered both at the right time and in real time so workers can make precise decisions in seconds, minutes, hours and days," said R "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc. "Leading organizations are building out a scalable, open platform to empower their teams to make better and faster decisions and seeking to automate those decisions over time. Adopting this approach can lead to improved revenue generation, reduced wait times, better throughput, and greater customer satisfaction."HyperCards are incredibly easy to build and deploy - enabling organizations to quickly get up and running with HyperIntelligence applications that draw from their various underlying data systems. Not only are HyperCards valuable for daily use, they also act as a launchpad for organizations to inject the benefits of machine learning into the applications people use every single day.Transformational Mobility Injects Intelligence into the Core Functions of Any Business Having instant information access with transactional capture is becoming increasingly fundamental to a mobile workforce that needs to make and record critical decisions every minute of the work day. MicroStrategy 2019 can provide the competitive edge and agility that businesses need to thrive in such a competitive market. The new platform reimagines how people create and work with mobile productivity apps tailored to any business function or role - on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Analysts, developers, and architects can build apps using any one of three powerful strategies:Mobile dossiers - interactive books of analytics that render beautifully on smartphones and tablets;No code drag-and-drop - for branded custom apps that mobilize systems, processes, and applications; orCustomized development - with SDKs for iOS and Android that enable developers to extend MicroStrategy content into their apps and record the transaction using XCode or JavaScript.Federated Analytics Connects the Tools Users Love to the Platform They Trust Some decisions are more complicated than others, requiring business users to analyze information for hours or days before making their decision. For those decisions that require more time, MicroStrategy 2019's powerful analytical engine, comprehensive toolsets, variety of data connectors, and scalable, open architecture help ensure organizations have the trusted data they need to scale analytics. Moreover, organizations can now easily supercharge the tools their end users use - such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Qlik - by easily connecting them to the MicroStrategy 2019 platform for a single version of the truth. Pre-configured connectors to these point data discovery tools allow users to visualize and interact with trusted datasets that can scale without disrupting their existing work habits. The new release empowers organizations to increase the reach of their data assets and publish governed and certified data that can be used by every analyst with the tools of their choice.At the core of MicroStrategy 2019 is its enterprise semantic graph. This proprietary metadata foundation delivers a robust business glossary and index for a vast range of corporate information, making it a powerful method to consolidate disparate sources of data and deliver a single version of truth. The advanced enterprise semantic graph enriches metadata content with real-time location intelligence and both content and system usage telemetry - enabling AI-powered experiences through contextual, personalized recommendations and personalized insights that users can trust.MicroStrategy 2019 is Optimized for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure MicroStrategy 2019 is a groundbreaking analytics platform with a consistent architecture from on premises to the most popular cloud environments. The platform runs natively on AWS and Microsoft Azure to deliver exceptional security, performance, reliability, and support - helping ensure analytics and mobility applications are ready to scale. With the new MicroStrategy CloudTM console, departmental teams or large enterprises can launch fully-configured and ready-to-use enterprise analytics and mobility projects - all in less than 30 minutes. Administrators can control their environments on AWS or Microsoft Azure from a single console, making it easy to start, stop, resize, and terminate as needed. Organizations can choose from separate pre-packaged deployment options that cover sandbox testing needs to enterprise-ready and high-availability requirements with: Team, Department, and Enterprise.Customers can now deploy MicroStrategy on AWS in data centers in different locations: Northern Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Ireland, Frankfurt, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Canada. MicroStrategy on Azure for Teams will have availability in US East and EU West. A 30-day free trial is available for MicroStrategy 2019 on AWS and Microsoft Azure.Thousands of New Features & Enhancements Provide Benefits Across the Organization MicroStrategy 2019 introduces thousands of transformative features and enhancements for users across the organization - including administrators, analysts, consumers, data scientists, developers, and business users: New MicroStrategy LibraryTM delivers a personalized portal for analytics on web and mobile that helps users find answers easily. Smart recommendations are available for content and insights, with easy bookmarking options that let end users save frequently-used, personalized views. Interactive collaboration capabilities make it incredibly easy for end users to communicate with each other, with real-time tagging and notifications, using a familiar chat interface within the MicroStrategy application.The new DossierTM feature allows analysts to build interactive books of analytics. Natural Language Querying (NLQ) lets analysts quickly build visualizations to find insights just by typing a Google-like question into MicroStrategy. Powered by AI, MicroStrategy makes smart recommendations for search terms and questions to help you get started. Additionally, dozens of new connectors are available for cloud applications, latest relational systems, and big data sources.A robust set of new and improved REST APIs allow developers to build custom apps and extend the functionality of the MicroStrategy platform to standard devices and third-party apps. Developers can use the embedding API to customize, rebrand, and embed Dossier and MicroStrategy Library functionalities with greater flexibility. Developers can also build custom data connectors and white label applications and create custom widgets and visualizations with easy access to REST APIs, the Data Connector API, the Mobile API for iOS and Android, the Visualization SDK, and more. Developers can also leverage MicroStrategy APIs to integrate with Amazon Alexa and other voice-controlled applications, making it easy to get answers to tough questions on the go.New integrations for R and Python are available via two open-source packages that allow data scientists to consume intelligent cubes, create R and Python algorithms, and publish results back into MicroStrategy without leaving their data science tools.New MicroStrategy Workstation delivers a modern interface to perform administrative and routine management tasks. Platform Analytics makes it easier than before to understand the usage of an organization's MicroStrategy deployments with real-time telemetry capabilities. Also, with the updated provisioning console in MicroStrategy 2019, administrators and architects can deploy MicroStrategy on AWS or Azure in under 30 minutes."We believe MicroStrategy 2019 introduces our biggest breakthrough in analytics in over a decade," said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "For the first time, business users don't have to look for answers - answers come to them. In addition to our revolutionary HyperIntelligence offering, MicroStrategy 2019 incorporates more than 5,000 customer requests and new capabilities, making it the richest, highest-quality release we've ever shipped to market."Learn more about MicroStrategy 2019 today. MicroStrategy customers can get started on HyperIntelligence by downloading the MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence extension at the Chrome Web Store. Customers can also provision MicroStrategy 2019 in the cloud with the MicroStrategy for AWS and MicroStrategy for Azure provisioning consoles. Attend the Industry's Most Anticipated Analytics & Mobility Event of the Year MicroStrategy will host its 22nd annual user conference, MicroStrategy WorldTM 2019, from February 4 to February 6 at the Phoenix Convention Center. MicroStrategy World 2019 will be an immersive learning experience designed to educate and inspire every attendee. With sessions tailored to each role, industry, and skill level, World will offer personalized content that matches a wide range of interests and needs. Attendees will also hear from over 100 global leaders - including Microsoft, AWS, Deloitte Consulting, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, and KFC Great Britain - as well as inspirational stories on how analytics, big data, mobility, IoT, and AI applications have helped business leaders deliver breakthrough, innovative solutions. About MicroStrategy Incorporated MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategyonline, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, HyperIntelligence, HyperCard, MicroStrategy Cloud, MicroStrategy Library, Dossier, and MicroStrategy World are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.