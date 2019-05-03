Midas Touch Wins “Disruptive Agency of the Year” Award at AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards and Summit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Midas Touch, a B2B specialist content and social media marketing agency, has won the Gold award in the Disruptive Agency of the Year category at the Indian Agency Awards and Summit. AgencyCon, an initiative by Social Samosa, was dedicated to the unsung heroes of the marketing & advertising world. An eminent jury of veterans of the Ad and Digital Marketing world selected the winners through a rigorous selection process. We are extremely thrilled to be the winner in this category. I must thank Social Samosa for this great initiative. They have created a wonderful platform for agencies to come together, collaborate, and share knowledge. While we were, possibly, the only B2B specialist agency at the event this year, I hope to see many more coming up in the near future, says Radha Giri, CEO, Midas Touch Consultants. As a B2B Social Media Agency, Midas Touch helps B2B companies make a digital impact. Since the early days of online marketing, the company founders have helped organizations achieve their long-term business goals using digital, content and social media marketing. The agency ecosystem in India has been extremely focused on the B2C space and that also reflects in the categories in the major awards. We do some great B2B Social Media and Content Marketing work but none of that fits naturally into the prevalent award categories. Thats why we decided to apply for the Disruptive Agency slot. We showed examples of how we were doing innovative things in a B2B-specific context. We documented the business impact on our clients. In essence, we set out to prove that B2B deserves a seat at the big boy's table, adds Sanjeev Nambudiri, Co-founder, Midas Touch Consultants. About Midas TouchMidas Touch is a specialist B2B Social Media Agency. It helps B2B companies make a digital impact. Their customers gain more visibility, become perceived as thought leaders, and receive warmer responses to sales outreach efforts. The companys primary playground is Digital, Content, and Social Media Marketing. They leverage various channels that guarantee exemplary results for their clients. The bottom line: build an exhaustive digital and social media marketing strategy rather than just a Facebook or LinkedIn strategy. To know more, please visit www.i-midastouch.com. Image 1: Indian Agency Awards Image 2: Midas Touch Wins Disruptive Agency of the Year Award PWRPWR