Middle-aged woman shot dead in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was asleep at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday. Savita Rajbhar was sleeping beside her husband on the terrace of her house at Tahirpur village on Saturday night when unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on her, an officer said. The motive behind the killing is still unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Bansdih police station incharge Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORR NAV HDAHMB