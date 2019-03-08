MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

(Eds: With additional inputs) Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, officials said. The aircraft took off from the from the Nal air base for a routine mission and crashed at Shobhasar ki Dhani area, 12 km from Bikaner city, the officials said. IAF spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee said initial inputs indicated the likely cause as bird hit after take off. The pilot of the MiG-21 aircraft ejected safely, he said, adding that a court of inquiry would investigate the cause of the accident. Bikaner Superintendent of Police Pradeep Mohan Sharma said police teams had been rushed to the spot and no loss of life has been reported. PTI AG MPB HMB ZMN ASHHMB