Might be late now for talks with Congress on alliance in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The AAP has already set its agenda of fighting the upcoming elections on the issue of full statehood and it might be late now for talks on an alliance in Delhi, a senior party leader Thursday said a day after Congress sought views from its workers on a possible tie-up with the ruling party. On Wednesday, the Congress through its Shakti app uploaded an audio clip by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge PC Chacko, asking party workers in Delhi about their views on an alliance with the AAP, a senior party leader said. In the message sent to the party workers through its mobile application, the Congress is trying to untangle the contentious issue of alliance with AAP, he added.Reacting to the move, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said talks on alliance might be late now. "There is a very big challenge in front of the country and it is late now (for an alliance). After the official statement of the Congress, AAP thought if Congress is moving towards helping BJP, we need to stop the BJP and based on that we announced our candidates and launched our campaign following that. "So AAP has moved ahead with the agenda of full statehood and alliance is not an agenda for the AAP," he told reporters.According to sources, AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior party members after Congress sought views through the audio clip.It was decided in the meeting that now the AAP would react only when the Congress gives an official proposal for alliance, sources said.Senior party member Sanjay Singh said Congress is in a "confused state"."I think the Congress is in a confused state and they are not able to decide when or what decision should be taken. The biggest challenge in front of the country is stop the politics of hatred by the BJP. "Congress' priority should be how the country should be protected from the country. But the Congress is giving different statements," he said.There has been a flip-flop over alliance between the Congress and AAP over an alliance. in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit, after a meeting with Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, had claimed that there is unanimity against alliance with the AAP.Sources said the grand old party is ready for alliance if the AAP agrees to leave New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North West seats for the Congress.On Wednesday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had proposed an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, saying his party needed no partnership in Delhi. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS