Migos to release new album in 2020

London, Mar 17 (PTI) New Migos album will be released next year, says rapper Offset.In a Twitter chat with fans, Offset was asked about the group's plans to release the follow-up to their 2018 album 'Culture II' and he replied, "next year". He also revealed that he will soon release 'Without Warning 2', a sequel to his joint album with rapper 21 Savage.The Migos trio, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, have been busy working on their individual projects since the release of 'Culture II'. PTI SHDSHD