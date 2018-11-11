scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Mild tremor hits Pithoragarh on India-Nepal border

Pithoragarh, Nov 11 (PTI) A 5-magnitude earthquake hit Pithoragarh, Didihatand Munsiyari sub-divisions of this border district of Uttarakhand Sunday. The quake occurred at 12.37 pm, the District Disaster Management office said here. It had a latitude of 29.7 degree north and a longitude of 80.6 degree east. Its epicentre was somewhere nearthe India-Nepal border and had a depth of10 km, the office said.District Magistrate C Ravishankar said no loss to life and property was reported. PTI CORR ALM SRY

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos