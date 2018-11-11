Mild tremor hits Pithoragarh on India-Nepal border

Pithoragarh, Nov 11 (PTI) A 5-magnitude earthquake hit Pithoragarh, Didihatand Munsiyari sub-divisions of this border district of Uttarakhand Sunday. The quake occurred at 12.37 pm, the District Disaster Management office said here. It had a latitude of 29.7 degree north and a longitude of 80.6 degree east. Its epicentre was somewhere nearthe India-Nepal border and had a depth of10 km, the office said.District Magistrate C Ravishankar said no loss to life and property was reported. PTI CORR ALM SRY