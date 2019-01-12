Mild tremors at Himachal's Chamba dist

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday. No loss of life or property was reported. Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said, "An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12.31 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in northeast of Chamba district, mild tremors were felt in adjoining areas." Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in seismic sensitive zone. PTI DJI INDIND