Milind Deora censured by EC for speech

New Delhi May 13 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday censured Congress leader Milind Deora for his reported remarks exhorting the Jain community to vote against a party. The EC said that Deora, Congress candidate from South Mumbai, violated the provisions of the model code in his Zaveri Bazaar speech on April 2."The Commission, after considering his reply found it violative of para 1 and para 3 of MCC and therefore Commission censured him and warned him to be more careful in future," the EC said. Earlier, he was served with a show cause notice for his reported remarks that Jains should teach that particular party a lesson for allegedly cooking meat near a temple. PTI NAB RT