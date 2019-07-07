Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president

Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora Sunday announced his resignation from the post and said he is looking forward to play a role at the national level to help stabilise the party.He recommended setting up of a provisional collective leadership comprising three senior Congress leaders to oversee the party's city unit till the Maharashtra assembly polls, which are due later this year.When contacted, Deora said political realities have changed since the Lok Sabha results. "We all will have to get ready for roles that these times demand," he said. Taking on the BJP-Shiv Sena and negating the impact of the 'Vanchit Aghadi' is a challenge for the Congress in Maharashtra, a statement issued by Deora's office on Sunday said.Deora had expressed his desire to quit after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26."The same has been conveyed to All India Congress Committee general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal," the statement said.Deora was appointed president of the Mumbai Congress before the Lok Sabha polls."I had accepted MRCC presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi," he said.Gandhi recently quit from the post of Congress president, and the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, is yet to decide on his successor."I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and I am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress," Deora said.Deora contested the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-South constituency, but lost to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant. PTI MR GK ANBANB