Militant affiliated to Al-Badr outfit held in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Security forces Friday arrested a militant belonging to Al-Badr outfit from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on an intelligence input, security forces set up a checkpoint at Chutipora crossing in the Handwara area of Kupwara in the afternoon, a police spokesman said.He said during checking, the security forces apprehended one suspect and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. He was identified as Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the spokesman said. Dar was reported missing on October 3 from his home, he added. "He had recently joined the Al-Badr terrorist organisation," the spokesman said.