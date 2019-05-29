Militant eliminated in Encounter at Shopian; security personnel, civilian also killed

Srinagar, May 29 (PTI)A militant was killed in an encounter Wednesday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a security personnel and a civilian also lost their lives, police said.Before the encounter broke out in Pinjoora area, several people were injured when security personnel used batons and fired pellets to disperse a violent mob which pelted stones on the forces during the cordon and search operation, they said. The operation was launched following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.As the security forces were carrying out the searches, a mob tried to disrupt the operation by pelting stones on them, the official said.He said the security forces chased the miscreants using batons and firing pellets, resulting in injuries to several persons.Meanwhile, the militants opened firing at security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, one militant was gunned down while a security force personnel also died, the official said, adding one civilian also lost his life.He said the cause of the death of civilian was being ascertained.The operation was in progress when reports last came in. PTI MIJ TIRTIR