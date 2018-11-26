Militant hideout busted in J-K; arms and ammunition sized

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Security forces busted a militant hideout and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.Based on specific information, a search operation was launched by police along with the 5 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army in the forest area of Badurkund in the Gutlibagh area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said.He said the hideout was busted during the operation.A cache of arms and ammunition and other usable articles were found in the hideout. These include an INSAS rifle, four magazines, 80 live INSAS rounds, 37 AK-47 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a set of utensils and blankets, the official said.He said the rifle appeared to be one that was snatched from security forces but police were ascertaining the facts.A case has been registered in this connection, the official said. PTI SSB MIJ IJT