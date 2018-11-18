scorecardresearch
Militant hideout busted in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Security forces busted a militant hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said. A police spokesperson said a joint team of the police and Army's 23 Para busted a hideout in Yarwan forest area of Shopian. He said a huge quantity of materials, including edibles, stores and sustenance items for winters, were seized from the hideout. The police registered a case under relevant sections and further investigation was underway in the state, the spokesman said. PTI SSB AAR

