Militant hideout busted in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Security forces busted a suspected militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. In a joint operation by the police and the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the hideout was busted in Kungnoo village of south Kashmir, a police official said. The official said a huge quantity of "incriminating" material had been recovered. A case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter, the official said, adding further details were awaited. PTI SSBHMB

