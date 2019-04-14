scorecardresearch
Militant hideout unearthed in Pulwama

Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Security forces unearthed a militant hideout in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and recovered huge quantity of incriminating material, police said.Acting on credible inputs, a joint team of police and security forces unearthed the hideout in Manduna village in Koil area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.He said the security forces recovered huge quantity of incriminating material and other items from the hideout.Police have registered a case and seized the incriminating material, the spokesman said, adding further investigation in the matter is going on. PTI SSB DVDV

