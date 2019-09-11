scorecardresearch
Militant killed in encounter in Baramulla

Srinagar, Sept 11 (PTI) A militant was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The militant was killed in a brief encounter in Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is awaited. The encounter broke out when security forces, on a specific information, launched a search and cordon operation in the town to flush out hiding militant, the official said. PTI MIJ TAS DVDV

