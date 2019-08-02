scorecardresearch
Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) A militant was killed and a soldier lost his life in an encounter between the security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, the Army said. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Pandoshan area of the south Kashmir district after a tip-off about the presence of militants there. An encounter followed after the militants fired upon the search party, an official said. "One terrorist, Zeenat-ul-Islam, a resident of Memender area of Shopian, has been killed in the Pandoshan operation," an Army official said. During the operation, a soldier was also killed. Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that the operation was on. PTI SSB MIJHMB

