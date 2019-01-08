scorecardresearch
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.The encounter broke out in the Zahidpora area of Pulwama after militants opened fire on the security forces, the officials added.They said one unidentified militant was killed in the gunbattle, while some arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. PTI MIJ RC

