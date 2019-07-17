Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.The encounter between the security forces and militants broke out after the law enforcement agencies launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sopore, based on credible inputs about the presence of ultras in the area, a police spokesperson said.In the ensuing gunbattle, one militant was killed, he said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra were being ascertained. PTI MIJ RC