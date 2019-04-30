scorecardresearch
Militant surrenders before police in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Apr 30 (PTI) A militant, hailing from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday gave up the path of violence and returned to the mainstream, police said. "One more youth from Pulwama with the efforts of community members and police has shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream," a police spokesman said. He, however, did not reveal the identity of the youth, saying "the identity stands protected". PTI MIJ AQSAQS

