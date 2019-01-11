scorecardresearch
Militants attack CRPF bunker in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 11 ( PTI) Militants Friday evening attacked a CRPF bunker in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir by hurling a grenade, but there were no reports of loss of life, police said. Militants hurled a UBGL grenade towards a CRPF bunker near Palladium Cinema in city centre Lal Chowk this evening, a police official said. He said there were no reports of any loss of life so far in the explosion. PTI SSB MIJ AQSAQS

