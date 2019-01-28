Militants fire at, injure civilian in Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Militants Monday shot at and critically injured a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Tariq Ahmad Wani was shot at by ultras in Tral area of Pulwama from close range, a police official said.He said Wani was rushed to a nearby local hospital where doctors referred him to a bigger hospital in Srinagar for treatment.Wani was reportedly working as an ATM security guard.A case of attempt to murder and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, said the official, adding the probe has been started into the case. PTI MIJ RAXRAX