Militants fire grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama; jawan injured

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Terrorists fired a grenade at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday injuring a personnel of the force, officials said.They said an under-barrel grenade launcher was fired at the Tral-based camp of the 180th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.The grenade exploded inside the camp of the 'bravo company' causing minor injuries to a CRPF head constable, they added. The injured jawan is being provided medical assistance, they said. A UBGL is a weapon accessory and is fitted below the barrel of a gun. It fires a grenade at a trajectory and causes splinter and blast casualties.Security forces have launched a search in the area for the terrorists who carried out the attack, they said. In a deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in this area on February 14, forty troops on board a bus plying on the Jammu-Srinagar highway were killed. PTI NES SKL GVS