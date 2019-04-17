Militants fire grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama; one jawan injured

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Militants fired a grenade at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday injuring a personnel of the force, officials said.They said an under-barrel grenade launcher bullet was fired at the Tral-based camp of the 180th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.A CRPF jawan guarding the camp has been injured, they added.Further details are awaited. PTI NES SKL ZMN