Militants fire leaves civilian injured in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) Suspected militants Monday night shot at and injured a person in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The militants fired at Abdul Majeed, a resident of Babagund area of Langate, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.He said Majeed was rushed to a hospital where he is in a critical condition.Further details are awaited, the official said.