Militants hurl grenade at NC leader's house in Tral

Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Militants Tuesday hurled a grenade at the residence of a National Conference leader in Tral town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.There was no damage due to the grenade explosion.A police official said the ultras lobbed grenade towards the house of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Tral town but it landed some distance away.Security forces have launched searches to nab the attackers, he added.