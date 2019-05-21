scorecardresearch
Militants hurl grenade on security forces in Pulwama; no one injured

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but no one was injured in the attack, police said.The militants lobbed the grenade towards the security forces posted near the State Bank of India branch at Pulwama Chowk, a police official said.He said the grenade exploded by the roadside.There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the explosion, he added. PTI MIJ ABHABH

