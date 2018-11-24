scorecardresearch
Militants kidnap, kill former SPO in J-K's Shopian

(Eds: Updating with death of kidnapped SPO) Srinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) A former special policeofficer (SPO) was killed by suspected militants on Friday after they kidnapped him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The bullet-riddled body of former SPO Basharat Ahmad Wagay was recovered, hours after he was kidnapped, a police official said.Besides the former SPO, two other persons were also kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.The police official said that the two other kidnapped persons -- Zahid Ahmad Wagay and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay -- were released by the suspected militants. Militants killed two persons -- one shot dead and another terminated in ISIS-style execution -- in South Kashmir last week on the charge of beinginformers of security forces. PTI MIJ CK

