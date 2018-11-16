Militants kill civilian in Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Militants abducted and later killed a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.Nadeem Manzoor, a resident ofSafanagri area Shopian district of south Kashmir, was abducted on Thursday night, a police official said.He said Manzoor was later killed by militants."Manzoor's bullet-riddled body was retrieved by police from Niklora Pulwama," the official said.Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated. PTI SSB MIJ DVDV