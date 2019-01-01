Militants shot dead SPO in Pulwama district of J&K

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, police said.Militants fired upon SPO Sameer Ahmad near his residence in the Hanjan area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, a police official said.Ahmad was rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that however, the SPO succumbed to his injuries. The police had lodged a case in this regard, the official said. PTI SSB RC