Military drill conducted in Ladakh

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A military exercise in the high altitude area in eastern Ladakh was carried out on Wednesday, the Army said in a statement. The exercise, encompassing the use of mechanised forces with high technology platforms, was witnessed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command. Last week, the troops of India and China were engaged in a heated exchange in eastern Ladakh near Pangong Tso. The exchange triggered after Chinese Army personnel objected to patrol by Indian soldiers in the area. The issue was resolved during a delegation-level talks between the two sides on Wednesday, the Army sources said. Complimenting the commanders and troops, Singh stated that he was fully confident that the Northern Command will continue its "legacy of excelling in combat, should a conflict be forced upon the nation". He said with the induction of new weapon systems and high-tech equipment, the capability and lethality of the Indian Army was progressively improving each passing day. He also called upon the security forces personnel to remain vigilant and maintain a high order operational readiness.