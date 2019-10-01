Military Nursing Service celebrates 94th Raising Day

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Military Nursing Service (MNS), the only all-woman corps in the armed forces, on Tuesday marked its 94th Raising Day with officers rededicating themselves to render high quality and selfless care to patients, officials said.Additional Director General (MNS) Maj Gen Joyce Gladys Roach; Principal Matron, Army Hospital (Referral & Research) Maj Gen Sonali Ghoshal laid wreaths and paid homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial here."Nursing officers once again rededicated themselves to render high quality, selfless nursing care to their patients by reading the Florence Nightingale Pledge on the occasion," the Army said in a statement. The MNS is the only all women corps in the armed forces. It came into being on March 28, 1888 with the arrival of the first batch of 10 qualified British nurses in Bombay (now Mumbai) to organise nursing in Military hospitals in India, it said.In 1893, it was designated as the Indian Army Nursing Service (IANS) and in 1902 as Queen Alexandra Military Nursing Service (QAMNS). In 1914, for the first time nurses were enrolled in India and were attached to QAMNS.On October 1, 1926, a permanent nursing service for the Indian troops was formed and was designated as the Indian Military Nursing Service (IMNS). The IMNS made a humble beginning and their work was universally acclaimed."On September 15, 1943, the IMNS officers became a part of the Indian Army and the members of service became commissioned officers. The organisation is headed at the Army Headquarters by ADG MNS of the rank of Maj Gen and at the command level by Brigadier MNS of the rank of a brigadier," it said.Enrolment into the Military Nursing Service is based on the merit selection at all India level. The candidates are enrolled at six colleges of nursing for basic BSc (N) from various health sciences universities. On successful completion of the course they are granted permanent or short service commission in the Military Nursing Service in the rank of a lieutenant, the statement said. PTI KND KJKJ