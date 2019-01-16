Milkbasket plans to hire 2,500 people in 2 years; launches operations in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Milk delivery startup Milkbasket Wednesday said it plans to hire 2,500 people over the next two years and announced the launch of its services in Bengaluru.The company said it will hire people to support the operations and growth in Bengaluru."Within next two years, we hope to have the largest operations in Bengaluru and will be creating employment for over 2,500 people in the process," Milkbasket co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said.Hiring will be made for ground operations as well as the corporate office, the company said.The startup has 1,500 employees in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.It has raised close to USD 16 million from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo and Blume Ventures. PTI SVK RUJ ANU