Milky Way descends on ramp for Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna's LFW W/F show

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) It was a starry night at the ongoing Winter/Festive edition of Lakme Fashion Week when designers Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna presented their latest collection, 'Interstellar'.Call it the Christopher Nolan syndrome or magic of the movies, when one hears the word "Interstellar", it is the film that first comes to mind.Rahul Khanna, one half of the designer duo, said he loves the 2014 sci-fi movie and its title."I think all our models were stars, and that's why we named the collection 'Interstellar'. That's what we thought every girl is a comet or a planet. And it was a galaxy to play with on the ramp. Today, we are in the Milky Way," Khanna added.The show, presented by Nexa, saw the couturiers go for their favourite monochrome way, with hues of grey, platinum, gunmetal and dark teal blue.Showstoppers for the evening were Ayushmann Khurrana and Disha Patni. Ayushmann wore a sparkling all-black ensemble, while Disha donned a shimmery grey dress with a centre slit and plunging neckline.Minimalism was at its best with muted crystalline hues combined with pearl-like beaded elements. Metallic detailing on defined silhouettes epitomised heavenly grace and luminosity.Lot of designers are going in for the futuristic style statement in their clothing line these days and Khanna said they used futurism in their collection but added a dash of 1980s to it."We had the power shoulders we had, so we took some inspiration from the '80s. And a little bit of futurism. When you think of futurism clothes, you think of unbearable plastic, but we use a lot of recycled materials. We use a lot of handmade fabrics and Indian fabrics."We didn't use real sequins, we instead used some hematite stones, which are available as rocks. So it was our take on being a little more sensible. So we had fun doing it. It was different that we got texture on these kinds of colours. The tone on and a little detail came alive on the ground today," Khanna said.Fabrics that spell luxury like plush satins, frosted silks, fine tulles and suiting organza were used in the clothing range. Easy-flowing silhouettes with sheer fabrics gave the sense of free falling in space.