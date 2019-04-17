Milla Jovovich responds to negative reviews of 'Hellboy'

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) Milla Jovovich is not taking the negative reviews of her latest film "Hellboy" lying down as the actor slammed the critics for being unfair to her movies.The 43-year-old actor, who plays the villainous Nimue the Blood Queen in the David Harbour-starrer film, took to Instagram to address the critics."It's always stressful on opening weekend and 'Hellboy' is no different. You work super hard to make something fun and entertaining and have to absorb the negative reviews by movie critics, but hey! That's showbiz baby," she wrote in a post."All I'm gonna say before going to bed is this: All my raddest films have been slammed by critics. It's f***ing hilarious," she added.Jovovich listed some of her films such as "Dazed and Confused", "The Fifth Element" and "Zoolander" that she said were all slammed by the critics but are today considered classics. "Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this will be too. Mark my words," the actor said. She said people will "have a blast watching" the new "Hellboy".As she concluded her post, the actor took an aim at a critic, who had labelled the film as "a loud, gory mess only a teenager would love"."HELL yea 'Hellboy'! Let's have some fun! And with that, I wish you all a good night!," Jovovich said. PTI RB BKBK