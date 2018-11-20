Millie Bobby Brown named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

New York, Nov 20 (PTI) "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has been named UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador.The appointment was marked on World Children's Day at United Nations Headquarters and the Empire State Building in New York. "It's a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. It's a huge honour to join such an impressive list of people who have supported UNICEF over the years. I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf," Brown, 14, said in a press release shared on UNICEF's official website. As a Goodwil Ambassador, Brown will use her global platform to raise awareness of children's rights and issues affecting young people, such as poor education, violence, bullying and poverty.Brown has supported UNICEFs work since 2016, hosting its 70th anniversary celebrations at the United Nations in 2016, and championing UNICEF's inaugural World Children's Day last year. She joins a list of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors including Muzoon Almellehan, David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Jackie Chan, Priyanka Chopra, Danny Glover, Ricky Martin, Leo Messi, Liam Neeson, Shakira and Lilly Singh."I'm delighted to welcome Millie to the UNICEF family, particularly on World Childrens Day a day that is all about giving children and young people a voice. Children are their own best advocates. I know that Millie will use her passion and dedication to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people everywhere," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. PTI SHDSHD