Millionaires Made Online: Uplive India Revolutionizing Real-time Entertainment Economy - Launches in Seven Local Languages

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Uplive to tap 1 Billion users and empower original creators with potential earning Hong Kong-based Asia Innovations Group's live-streaming platform Uplive has announced introducing seven local Indian languages in the app making it more accessible for streamers in tier two and three cities. Uplive will be now available in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu and Hindi besides English for its Indian users. With this announcement, live-streamers in India can now select their preferred languages, while existing users can change their language preferences in settings.Uplive which was launched in May 2016 has also recently announced India as top market with a tremendous user growth seen in the country after successfully running in Greater China, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), South-East Asia and the Americas. The mobile interactive entertainment app with over 60 million users globally has seen 100,000+ new Indian users registering per day, and it is growing faster than ever with live-streamers earning their livelihood from the app sitting at home.Speaking on occasion, Mr. Ouyang Yun, Co-founder and Group President, Asia Innovations Group said, "India is a land of diversity, and there are many languages spoken across the country. With the fast digitization of the country and the rising demand for vernacular content by a majority of the internet users in India, Uplive is looking to cater to this demand while bridging the language gap for our users and streamers with these seven local languages." As per a census conducted by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in 2001, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu make up a combined 33% of the speaking population of India while over 41% of the population speaks Hindi."With this update, we plan to bring the best user experience and value-addition to potentially 1 billion people who speak these languages. We are proud to say that the inclusion of these seven local languages will further expand the opportunity to the talented Indians in tier 2 & 3 cities to showcase their skills and earn a livelihood and fame through Uplive," added Mr. Yun.Since its launch in India, Uplive has always aimed to establish 'live-streaming' as a popular social media format in India with its global formula of combining revenue collection with real-time interactive entertainment. Uplive has also been featured in the top trending videos by Harsh Beniwal who is one of the top YouTubers in India which shows the rising popularity of the app in the country.According to Mr. Ravish Jain, Country Marketing Director for Asia Innovations Group, India, "The scope of vernacular content on mobile platform is huge and with the launch of these seven local languages in India, we are making our move to be the first in the live-streaming market to do so and out to the vernacular audiences in the country. Besides bringing a cleaner and better quality live-streaming platform in India, Uplive plans to make its social entertainment platform more convenient for its new and existing users and expand its offerings to Indian audience who cannot speak English."Photograph of Yun Ouyang, Co-Founder & President, Uplive and Ravish Jain, Country Marketing Director, Uplive: (https://photos.app.goo.gl/a71Z5Vc9H2GALc3G9)Known for its monetization model worldwide that enables streamers to earn revenue through the platform in the form of gifting, Uplive streamers across the globe earn about USD 500 per month on average. Global Uplive top host earns USD 2 Million per year and closer to home, top host in India earn USD 15000 on the platform. This model is believed to also contribute to the local economy and as a result of this improve the employment rate by providing an opportunity to anyone with talent and skill to make a livelihood with the platform.Streamers on Uplive who speak local languages feel Uplive is a more convenient and cleaner platform compared to other similar platforms in the Indian market.Srishti Dutta Majumdar, a live streamer from West Bengal said, "Uplive has been a really comfortable and convenient platform for me as a women live-streamer as the platform does not allow any inappropriate content. From a host on the platform, Uplive's team has always been very helpful whenever faced with any problem while hosting." Srishti also says that Uplive has helped her grow as a performer and as an individual in the last six months of using it. She currently earns enough through the platform to support her family and take care of her bedridden sick father and grandmother.Another streamer who posts content in Marathi, Sweety Pingulkar says that Uplive has given her a platform to showcase her talent and passion for dance which otherwise would not have been possible for a housewife with a child to take care of. She said, "Today people across the country using Uplive knows me for my talent and I am also able to earn at my convenience doing what I love doing besides getting awarded and recognized for winning competitions in the platform. Last month was a great month for me. I earned around Rs. 1 Lakh on the platform."Hina Kadam, a Hindi live-streamer and a pharmacist who is planning to pursue LLB also said, "I have been using other live streaming, and video-making platforms earlier but found Uplive to be the best. With the continuous support and motivation from the Uplive team, I have transformed myself from just being a social influencer to a star performer and a confident broadcaster. My followership has tremendously increased over the past few months, and I will be hitting 1 million followers soon.""Uplive has been an instrumental platform for a social worker like me to broadcast and spread information or updates to my audience around the work we do," said Yogesh Praveen Sodha, a Gujarati live-streamer who works for an NGO and uses the platform to provide infotainment.Launched in May 2016, Uplive is a live-streaming that allows viewers to broadcast and view real-time videos via their smartphones. The platform's unique blockchain protocol will enable users the ability to send virtual gifts to content creators, which can then be exchanged for money. Currently available in over 100 countries and with 500,000+ monthly broadcasters and over 60 million users worldwide, the app supports twenty-two languages including English, Hindi, Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Thai presently. Download link on Google Play - http://bit.do/eyS86For Uplive logo, click here - https://bit.ly/2RWqX81 About Asia Innovations Group Limited Founded by the most experienced leaders in Asia's mobile social industry, combining profound experiences in Tencent, Google, and Zynga, AIG aims to bring the best of Asian mobile social product and business models to the international market. At present, AIG has many star mobile products such as Uplive, one of the largest live streaming platforms in the world, Super Fans, the largest celebrity fans community in China, GIFTO, the largest application blockchain token in the world, and Pengpeng, a video based social app popular in China, accumulating more than 100 million users worldwide.Source: Asia Innovations Group Limited PWRPWR