Millions Visit, Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, to Commemorate Incarnation Day of its Founder, Shah Mastana Ji

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, November 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --23rd November, 2018, being Kartik Purnima, was a pious day for millions of Dera Sacha Sauda followers as the founder of DSS, incarnated on this day.As part of Incarnation Day celebrations, Blood Donation and Medical camps were conducted by Dera Management and followers.The camps were inaugurated by the Vice Chair Person of DSS, Shobha Insan and the Management Committee Members, by chanting the slogan 'Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera Hi Asra'.A Namcharcha (spiritual congregation) was also organised to commemorate this occasion in Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa Ashram. Devotees from states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand and from other countries participated in massive numbers.Groceries and warm clothes were distributed to 11 families, and 15 tricycles were given to differently abled. Langar, prasadam, was distributed to all present, as a mark of blessing and grace of the Master.4307 units of blood was donated by followers in the blood donation camp and 4414 patients were screened and provided medicines.Members of the Royal family including Mata Naseeb Kaur Ji (Mother of Rev. Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan) were also present, along with millions of other Devotees from across the globe.Sacred texts of DSS, penned as hymns were sung by the renowned singers, singing praises of the Master, Shah Mastana Ji Maharaj. A recorded video of Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was played, making the devotees nostalgic and filled with devotion.The managing committee looked after the water, food, traffic arrangements and first aid, for lakhs present.Now, as per the tradition, DSS Volunteers are all over the place, celebrating their Master's birthday through exceptional means. In fact, the entire month of November is celebrated as the birth month by these followers. Hundreds of these followers are seen on streets providing blankets, food, clothes, groceryand tending to every other basic need of the needy. These are the long drawn tradition of DSS, i.e., celebration with welfare, where every occasion is commemorated with welfare activities, like tree plantation, blood donation etc.The huge number of welfare activities undertaken by Dera Sacha Sauda and its followers, are difficult to match by any other organisation. Blood Donation Camps are organized to commemorate occasions, where thousands donate blood, and another hundreds are rejected as the infrastructure to collect blood is exhausted.About Dera Sacha Sauda:Dera Sacha Sauda is a Social Welfare & Spiritual Organization that preaches and practices humanitarianism and selfless services to others. The main centre of the ashram is located in Sirsa (northern India). More than 60 million people around the world are faithful followers of the organization. Spiritual seekers learn to meditate and follow the principles laid down by Revered Guruji.Source: Dera Sacha Sauda PWRPWR