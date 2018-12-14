Milo Ventimiglia never 'looked forward' to award ceremonies

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Actor Milo Ventimiglia is not bothered about being snubbed for an award nomination at the Golden Globes as they do not matter to him. The 41-year-old actor's hit NBC show was overlooked at the Golden Globes nomination as the series got blanked in the 2019 race.Ventimiglia, however, is not concerned about the show getting ignored. "Its the way that it is," he said.He was speaking at the New York City premiere of his film, "Second Act", where is paired opposite Jennifer Lopez."What matters most to me is how happy my crew is filming, how satisfied our bosses are, and the conversations that continue to happen from the audience. Thats what matters the most to me. Being recognized by larger groups is great, but I dont hang my hat on it," the actor told Variety.Ive never been one to look forward to awards or nominations because I think ultimately it diminishes a lot of hard work of people that arent in the categories of awards, so for me, its like, it doesnt really matter. If someone walks up and says, Hey I love the show, or I love your movie, or I love your work, great. Thats what means the most to me," he added. PTI RB RB SHDSHD