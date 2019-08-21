MINDBODY Acquires Software Consulting Firm Simplicity First Global wellness tech company expands footprint in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SAN LUIS OBISPO, California, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the acquisition of Simplicity First, a software consulting firm based in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Simplicity First, which had been a MINDBODY partner for several years, specializes in software development, quality assurance and project management.The acquisition adds approximately 50 personnel to MINDBODY's growing global workforce. The company expects to rapidly increase its recruitment efforts within India, targeting entry-level and senior engineers, in addition to management roles."As part of the acquisition, we are looking to hire the best engineering talent in India," said Sunil Rajasekar, Chief Technology Officer at MINDBODY. "India has amazing tech talent and we are excited to expand our R&D footprint there. MINDBODY is a global company and having R&D resources in region will help us serve our customers better."As part of its recruiting strategy, MINDBODY plans to promote its collaborative, high-performance workplace culture throughout India. MINDBODY has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work and is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality."MINDBODY is committed to diversity and inclusivity and our hiring practices reflect that," said Regina Wallace-Jones, Vice President of Product Operations at MINDBODY. "India has a significant pool of high-quality and diverse software engineers and MINDBODY will be placing a high priority on attracting candidates from underrepresented groups, including female software engineers, to its India workforce."MINDBODY plans to open a new office in Pune later this year that will reflect the company's culture and core values. About MINDBODYMINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com. 2019 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452908/MB_Logo.jpg PWRPWR