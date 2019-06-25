MindCraft Partners With Automation Anywhere to Propel RPA in the Financial Services Industry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MindCraft, a global software services organization with keen focus on the financial services industry, announced a partnership with Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). MindCraft has joined forces with Automation Anywhere to offer benefits of RPA to customers in the financial services industry, helping them improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928239/MindCraft_Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg )"The financial services ecosystem represents an ideal environment for automation and the digital workforce to free up human capital. Our partnership with MindCraft is immensely exciting as it will enable us to deploy RPA solutions in a complex industry and help integrate the transformative power of automation initiatives. We're confident that this partnership can herald an exciting new age in the financial services domain, and we're eager to witness its impact," said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice-President, IMEA, Automation Anywhere.MindCraft has set up a Centre of Excellence for RPA to provide best-of-class implementation services and in-depth technical support on Automation Anywhere's Enterprise RPA and IQ Bots. The CoE will also provide an environment where the synergy between knowledge workforce and digital workforce can be leveraged by customers."MindCraft has successfully delivered large business process automation solutions to its customers for over 15 years. RPA was a natural progression for us. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere, the world's most widely deployed RPA, is a major step towards helping customers take control of their automation initiatives. They can use their manpower to solve complex business challenges, while Bots can cater to high-volume, business-rules-driven, repeatable processes," said Hemant Nerurkar, Founder & Chairman, MindCraft.With the company's wide range of capabilities across digital transformation and deep domain knowledge, MindCraft is geared up to provide unparalleled value to customers looking at automating business processes. By rapidly scaling its capabilities in Automation Anywhere, MindCraft is all set to help enterprises embrace RPA and ramp-up their existing business processes.About MindCraft MindCraft is a global software services and solutions organization that helps customers get competitive edge through technology services like Digital Transformation, Business Insights, DevOps, Cloud and Middleware services. Team MindCraft possess unparalleled technical skills in niche technologies and abundant experience across Banking, Insurance and Financial Services industries. Established in 2002, MindCraft has a team of over 400+ across India, Singapore & USA. To know more about MindCraft, please visit http://www.mindcraft.in/ . Call us on +91-22-4221-6200 or write to us at corpcomm@mindcraft.in.Interact with MindCraft: Visit our website: www.mindcraft.inFollow us on LinkedInFollow us on Twitter: @MindCraftGlobalFollow us on FacebookSource: MindCraft Software Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR