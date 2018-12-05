Mindfire Signs a $2.5m Deal With U.S. Healthcare Major for the Calendar Year 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mindfire Solutions, a leading offshore development company, has entered into a $2.5 million agreement with a major U.S. healthcare transitions company to develop their Electronic Discharge Application (EDA). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618486/Mindfire_Solutions_Logo.jpg )The contract will be executed in the calendar year 2019. The EDA will improve efficiency in hospital discharges, thereby providing faster patient discharge turnaround time. The EDA will have a fully documented discharge summary and medicines management workflow."We are delighted to partner with the American company to create the product. Mindfire is a leader in providing Healthcare IT Consulting Solutions to companies across the globe and we are confident that our capabilities will enable us to provide significant benefits to the company, and, finally to the end users who use their product," said Soumyanwesh Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, Mindfire Solutions."Mindfire has been partnering with this company since 2005. We started with a Cold Fusion-based web application and migrated it to other platforms. Mindfire strives to provide the best solutions with skilled resources in a cost-effective manner and we are very happy with their faith in us," said Chinmoy Panda, Chief Executive Officer, Mindfire Solutions.About Mindfire Solutions:Mindfire Solutions, started in the year 1999 with the sole objective of delivering quality software, is currently the third highest exporter of software services as the data supplied by the Software Technology Parks of India, Bhubaneswar. Mindfire is an ISO 27001:2013 certified company and a member of NASSCOM.To know more, visit us at http://www.mindfiresolutions.com/.Source: MindFire Solutions PWRPWR