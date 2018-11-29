Mindfire Signs a $2.5m Deal With US Major for the Calendar Year 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BHUBANESWAR, India, November 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mindfire recently received a go ahead from one of their biggest clients in the US for some additional resource requirement for their product enhancement. This Tennessee-based Healthcare major is a part of a Fortune Global 500 healthcare services company and the 14th highest revenue generating company in the United States. Mindfire Solutions one of the leading off-shore development companies in India recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of additional resource requirement with one of the largest healthcare companies in this city which is known as the Athens of the South.Mr. Soumya Mishra, COO and Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Sr. VP - Sales & Marketing met the CIO Mr. Patrick Funck at their Nashville office and agreed to arrange resources to them as and when required. While speaking to Mr. Mishra, he said, "This is the result of our good work execution done by all the different divisions achieve this - HR in supplying the right resources, Engineering and QA in executing the work and Sales in convincing the customers for being their ideal delivery partner." He also added that one of the greatest advantages Mindfire has is the innovative leadership of their CEO - Mr. Chinmoy Panda.About Mindfire Solutions: Mindfire Solutions, started in the year 1999 with the sole objective of delivering quality software, is currently the third highest exporter of software services as the data supplied by the Software Technology Parks of India, Bhubaneswar. Mindfire is an ISO 27001:2013 certified company and a member of NASSCOM. To know more, visit us at http://www.mindfiresolutions.com/Source: Mindfire Solutions PWRPWR